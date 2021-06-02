WENATCHEE - The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce and Wenatchee Downtown Association are hosting a job fair on Wednesday, June 23.
The job fair will be in-person from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wenatchee Convention Center.
Employers seeking to hire part-time, full-time and seasonal employees a wide variety of career fields will be on hand. Job seekers should come prepared to apply and resumes are encouraged.
“This job fair will be a great opportunity for community members, including students and recent graduates, to interact with employers and learn about a diverse range of positions available in the Valley,” organizers stated.
The Chelan Douglas Health District will also be on site to administer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for anyone interested. There is no appointment needed.