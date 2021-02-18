WENATCHEE - The public can soon learn more about the upcoming US 2 paving project in the Wenatchee area scheduled for this spring.
Two virtual events are planned for Tuesday, March 2 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., hosted by the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The US 2 paving project will rehabilitate the pavement and bridge decks on the highway between milepost 119, just east of the US 2/East Street intersection, and milepost 120, near the US 2/Cascade Avenue intersection, according to WSDOT. Work is scheduled to begin on April 12, with partial lane closures and night work beginning in May.
The project is scheduled to be completed in July. The project was awarded to Central Washington Asphalt based out of Moses Lake with a cost of $3 million.
“During the project, there will be multi-week closures of access ramps, lane shifts and night work to complete the project in a safe and timely manner,” WSDOT officials stated. “The online vents will focus on the timeline of these closures and provide an opportunity for the public to ask questions.”
Each virtual event is expected to last about 45 minutes, followed by time for questions.
Virtual events links:
March 2 at 2 p.m.: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/387475421
March 2 at 6 p.m.: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/750717589
More information on the project can be found here: project webpage