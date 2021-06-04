WENATCHEE - Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed Robert Jourdan to Chelan County Superior Court judge, replacing Judge Lesley A. Allan who is retiring at the end of June after 23 years on the bench.
Jourdan is a career public defender and has worked the last two years in Wenatchee for the Counsel for Defense of Chelan County. He previously spent 17 years with the Defender Association and King County Department of Public Defense in Seattle.
“Robert has a reputation as a consummate professional and an outstanding attorney with a real depth of experience in criminal law,” Inslee said. “I’m pleased that he has decided to continue his career in public service as a member of the Chelan County bench.”
Jourdan earned his bachelor’s degree from national American University in Rapid City, South Dakota and his law degree at Gonzaga University. Jourdan is active in the Wenatchee Valley community, serving as a rater this past year to help judge the YMCA Mock Trial Chelan County tournament and also serving on the Board of Directors for Eastmont Youth Baseball.