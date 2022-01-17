WENATCHEE - It’s the most accelerated increase in COVID cases seen since the pandemic began, according to local health officials.
It’s why Jay Inslee is asking healthcare workers who ‘hung it up’ to temporarily ‘un-retire’ and assist hospitals overwhelmed by a drastic spike in Omicron cases.
January 13, 2022
The state has reportedly asked for general practitioners, phlebotomists, physician assistants, and nurses to help short-staffed medical facilities as volunteers.
The former medical professionals would help with vaccinations, testing and various other duties.
Anyone interested in volunteering is encourage to sign up at the Washington State Emergency Registry of Volunteers.