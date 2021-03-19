WENATCHEE - Gov. Jay Inslee was in Wenatchee this week to tour the mass vaccination site set up at the Town Toyota Center.
Inslee, who visited the area on Wednesday, also stopped at the on-site vaccination clinic for agricultural workers in Chelan.
“This is really important for the Wenatchee Valley because we have some essential workers who are doing some of the most essential work in human history, which is feeding us,” Inslee said. “The agricultural workers today are now eligible for the vaccine. We are very excited about that because some of our agricultural workers, who are doing this incredible work to put food on our table, have actually been bitten by this COVID the worst.”
Inslee met with a number of local leaders, including Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz and Dan Sutton, Douglas County commissioner and chairman of the Chelan-Douglas Health District board.
“I’m so happy that our state has been able to work with so many partners here in the valley to get this incredibly efficient operation going,” Inslee said Wednesday.
Chelan County has one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the state, with more than 58,000 doses administered. The site is currently vaccinating about 1,100 people per day with a capacity to process about 2,000 doses with minor changes, Inslee said.
“We think this bodes well for our future because we are going to have significantly increased doses coming to the state of Washington,” Inslee added. “To be able to have the confidence that the Wenatchee Valley will deliver on an efficient basis is really great news.”
Throughout the state, more than 2.5 million vaccine doses have been given. The state is averaging about 44,100 doses per day over the past week, according to the state Department of Health.