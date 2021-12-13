FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2020, file photo, a statue stands outside the Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving, Texas. In an agreement announced Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, attorneys in the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy have reached a tentative settlement under which one of the organization's largest insurers would contribute $800 million into a fund for victims of child sexual abuse. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)