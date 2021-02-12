WENATCHEE - Investigators say it appears a driver had a medical emergency before crashing through a Wenatchee barbershop Thursday evening, leading to two people being killed and a third person in critical condition.
Wenatchee police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld says a passenger in the vehicle and a person inside The Ave Barbershop were killed in the collision. A third person, who was also in the barbershop at the time, was taken to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in critical condition.
“The third patient was gravely injured and was initially reported to have died, but was revived by Emergency Department staff and airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle,” Reinfeld stated.
Emergency responders were called at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday after multiple reports of a vehicle versus building collision at Second Street and North Chelan Avenue. The white SUV was found completely inside the occupied barbershop.
Police had also received reports the involved vehicle had been driving erratically while heading south on Chelan Avenue immediately before the crash. The vehicle had also struck another vehicle on the road before swerving and crashing into the building.
“This incident remains under investigation. Currently, the investigation indicates the driver suffered a medical emergency while driving,” Reinfeld added.
The names of the those involved in the collision have not been released.
Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact detective Steve Evitt at sevitt@wenatcheewa.gov. or 509-888-4254.