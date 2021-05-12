OLYMPIA - Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson was one of 44 attorneys general to sign a collectively written letter urging Facebook to abandon plans to develop Instagram Kids. Instagram Kids is a new Instagram platform exclusively for children under the age of 13.
In their letter, the attorneys general express various concerns over Facebook’s proposal, including:
- Research that social media can be harmful to the physical, emotional, and mental well-being of children.
- Rapidly worsening concerns about cyberbullying on Instagram.
- The use of the platform by predators to target children.
- Facebook’s checkered record in protecting the welfare of children on its platforms.
- Children’s lack of capacity to navigate the complexities of what they encounter online, including advertising, inappropriate content, and relationships with strangers.
The following are signatory states involving attorneys general who signed the anti-Instagram Kids letter:
AK, CA, CT, DC, DE, GU, HI, IA, ID, IL, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MP, MS, MT, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PR, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WI, WY