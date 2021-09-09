Skyview High School senior Dylan Walker, 18, shows his support for masks in school during a demonstration with classmates and other protesters in Vancouver, Wash., on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. A Clark County Superior Court judge granted an injunction Tuesday prohibiting protests, rallies or other demonstrations that “disrupt educational services” within one mile of Vancouver schools. The decision followed a lockdown at three schools Friday after some anti-mask protesters tried to enter Skyview High School.(Amanda Cowan/The Columbian via AP)