LEAVENWORTH - Leavenworth’s yearly Christmas lights-themed festival will no longer be called ‘Christmas Lighting Festival.’ The multi-weekend event has now been dubbed ‘Village of Lights.’
“If you have seen our tiny town transform itself into the charming snow globe that it is, you will understand why the name Village of Lights is so perfect,” the city wrote in a press release.
The city says it has made changes to the event to mitigate crowd sizes, spread out parking availability, make better use of public spaces, and “elevate” the event’s experience for patrons. The big change is the elimination of the “flipping of the switch” on Saturdays and Sundays.
“Instead, the town lights will shine bright every day of the week and the entertainment and fun with programming at the Gazebo and the Festhalle will happen more frequently and until 8:00 p.m. on weekends,” the city stated.
Some of the things being added to the Village of Lights event includes:
- New lighting displays and a fun scavenger hunt
- Santa costumes from around the world on display and in town
- Gingerbread House competition benefiting local non-profits
- A chance to win a Leavenworth themed Christmas tree loaded with gifts
- Letters to Santa
- Kids lebkuchen heart gingerbread necklaces
- Holiday movies for the kids
- Festive gift wrapping station
- Krampusnacht (Krampus night)
- Free locally made ornament while you shop midweek
- Month-long Advent Calendar giveaway with daily prizes
The annual event displays over a half-million lights every December.