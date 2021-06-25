CASHMERE - It appears that Washington State’s signature sugary treat, Aplets & Cotlets, has been saved.
On Thursday, Liberty Orchards announced that Russia-based company, KDV Group Goods, has purchased the Cashmere confection operation.
KDV is a large international confectioner and snack maker.
Liberty Orchards will continue full operations in Cashmere, retaining all employees and making the same recipes that have been popular for over a century.
The free Factory Tour, the Retail Store, and the Mail Order/online store will remain open.