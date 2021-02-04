EAST WENATCHEE - East Wenatchee’s Pangborn Memorial Airport informed the public on Thursday that it will uphold a federal mandate that would bar anyone over the age of 2 from airport property if they aren’t masked up.
The new rule isn’t new in terms of being required to wear a mask in the airport, but what’s different is the regulation that requires everyone using curbside spaces for pickups, drop offs, or when leaving their vehicles must wear a mask. The rule even applies to anyone outside on airport property.
Health experts say wearing a mask is now more important than ever due to the surfacing of multiple variants of COVID-19.
The mandate is being enforced after President Joe Biden signed an executive order at the end of January; it took effect on Tuesday, Feb. 2 and will span through May 11.
Pangborn Memorial Airport is the only airfield with commercial flights in north central Washington.