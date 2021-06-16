OLYMPIA - Firework stands across Washington state will be allowed to open for business at noon on June 28.
According to the Washington State Patrol permitted sales times nearly parallel permitted discharge times. Firework sales and the ignition of fireworks will be allowed from noon to 11 p.m. on June 28. From June 29 through July 3, the sale and discharge of celebratory pyrotechnics is allowed from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. On July 4, sales will be allowed from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., but the lighting of fireworks will be lawful until midnight. On July 5, firework sales will be permitted from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the ignition of fireworks will be permissible from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
A number of cities and counties have restricted or banned the sale and discharge of fireworks, while others have modified the type of fireworks that can be purchased. The state asks that you always check with your local jurisdictions before buying or lighting fireworks.
iFIBER ONE News will have more definitive info about fireworks rules per jurisdiction closer to July 4.