QUINCY - Bed bugs found in returned DVDs has caused the closure of the Quincy Public Library.
NCW Libraries made the announcement on Friday.
The library has been closed since last Thursday, the day the insects were discovered.
Two separate pest control companies came in to confirm that the insects were bed bugs.
On Monday, May 3, a pest control company was brought in to treat the entire building and individual materials as well. Pest control will follow up to verify the effectiveness of the treatment.
The Quincy Public Library expects to reopen as early as Wednesday.
Bed bugs are a well-known health concern and can transmit diseases.
Any book, DVD, or other material will be quarantined and treated.