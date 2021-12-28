ENTIAT - A 42-year-old man accused of pointing a gun at two different people was arrested Christmas Day after an about two-hour long standoff in Manson
Chelan County deputies responded Christmas morning to reports of a disturbance in Entiat involving a man who had pointed a pistol at the 911 caller, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say the suspect immediately left the scene.
About 30 minutes later, deputies were dispatched to a second disturbance, this time at the Mill Bay Casino in Manson. A second person reported a man, reportedly matching the description of the suspect in the first disturbance, had pointed pointed a pistol had him and left the scene.
Deputies located the suspect’s vehicle at a nearby home in Manson.
“Deputies surrounded the house and spent over two hours trying to convince the suspect to exit,” sheriff’s office officials stated. “Eventually, deputies focused their attention on a van in the backyard and the suspect exited and surrendered.”
The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Jimmy Madrid, was booked into jail for first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.