EAST WENATCHEE - East Wenatchee police on Tuesday arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to two church break-ins.
Police responded Tuesday to an overnight burglary at the New Song Church on Grant Road. The suspect reportedly made entry through an unlocked door and stole two computers and an iPad, according to East Wenatchee police. The iPad was able to be tracked to an area along Second Street Southeast.
Police were already investigating a burglary at the Eastmont Community Church on Fourth Street Northeast. Residents of a nearby home gave police information on possible suspects.
Later on Tuesday, police served a search warrant at a home on Second Street Southeast. The stolen computers along with other stolen items were located, according to East Wenatchee police. In total, about $10,000 worth of stolen items were recovered, including construction equipment and laptop computers. Police say the stolen items were linked to four different incidents over the past month.
The suspect, whose name was not yet released, was booked into jail on multiple counts of possession of stolen property.
East Wenatchee police continue to investigate.