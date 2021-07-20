WENATCHEE - An East Wenatchee man is accused of arson in connection to an apartment fire Sunday night in Wenatchee.
Devin Rushing, 20, was arrested after video surveillance footage from a nearby apartment complex showed fireworks being thrown from a Toyota Tundra pickup truck, causing a fire at the three-story Aspen Heights Condominiums on Antles Avenue.
The apartment building was heavily damaged and occupants of all 12 units were displaced, according to Wenatchee police. The fire caused brush and juniper trees near the apartment building to catch fire before the fire spread to the structure. No injuries were reported in the fire.
Along with arson, Rushing is also likely to face a charge of being in possession of a deadly weapon. He was reportedly found to have brass knuckles when he was taken into custody.