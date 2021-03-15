LEAVENWORTH - A 42-year-old man was killed in a paragliding accident Sunday morning near Leavenworth.
Another paraglider called 911 just after 10 a.m. Sunday. The accident occurred about 1,000 feet above Eagle Creek Road near milepost 4, about five miles northeast of Leavenworth, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
Multiple agencies responded including sheriff’s deputies, Chelan County fire districts 1 and 3 and Cascade Medical Center due to the difficult-to-access terrain.
CPR was administered by fellow paragliders until medics arrived on scene. Deputies say lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and the man died from his injuries. The man was later flown out of the area by a sheriff’s office helicopter.
The name of the victim has not been released.