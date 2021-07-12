LAKE CHELAN - A 53-year-old man drowned early Saturday morning after jumping into Lake Chelan.
The man reportedly jumped into the lake at about 4 a.m. near the GrandView on the Lake hotel, the sheriff’s office told our news partner Newsradio 560 KPQ.
The man’s wife called 911 after he didn’t resurface. Rescue swimmers pulled the man out of the water about 12 minutes after the 911 call. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and at the man died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.
The man’s name has not been released. Investigators say they believe the man was intoxicated.