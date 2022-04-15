WENATCHEE - A man was sentenced to more than eight years in prison in a July 2020 drive-by shooting that left one person injured.
Alexander Lopez, 21, previously pleaded guilty in Chelan County Superior Court to first-degree assault. One count of first-degree assault and one count of drive-by shooting were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. He was sentenced this week to 100 months behind bars, according to court records.
Lopez’s codefendant, Juan Mendoza-Rodriguez, was found not guilty following a jury trial of of two-counts of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting.
Wenatchee police responded on the afternoon of July 6, 2020 to reports of shots fired in the area of Douglas Street and Idaho Street. Several spent shell casings were located at the scene.
The suspects’ vehicle was located during a traffic stop in the 1900 block of North Wenatchee Avenue with six people inside. At about the same time the traffic stop was being made, a person arrived at Central Washington Hospital with gunshot wounds.
Police say several bullet holes were found in the victim’s vehicle.
Both Lopez, the gunmen, and Mendoza-Rodriguez, the alleged driver, were arrested during the North Wenatchee Avenue traffic stop.