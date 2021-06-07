EAST WENATCHEE - A 24-year-old man was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in East Wenatchee.
Police responded about 1:30 p.m. to the reported shooting near the intersection of Ninth Street Northeast and North Baker Avenue, according to East Wenatchee police Chief Rick Johnson.
Investigators say a group had arrived at a home to confront another group when firearms were brandished and several shots were fired.
The victim was shot in the leg and was taken in a private vehicle to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. The man was discharged from the hospital about three hours later.
Police say the shooting appears to be related to an unreported incident from several days prior. Police also reported the shooting appears to be gang-related.
Several search warrants have already been served and East Wenatchee police continue to investigate.