WENATCHEE - A man wanted for attempted murder in Georgia was recently arrested in Wenatchee after police received a tip relating to an armed robbery at a marijuana dispensary.
Following the Nov. 28 armed robbery at the Happy Crop Shoppe on Rock Island Road, Wenatchee police received a tip from a store employee last week of a suspicious vehicle that appeared to match the vehicle involved in the robbery.
Officers made contact with the vehicle’s occupants and located Lorenzo Mithew Brown. Wenatchee police say Brown, who was determined not be a suspect in the armed robbery, had a warrant for attempted murder in Georgia.
Brown was booked into Chelan County Jail and the state of Georgia agreed to transport him back to the state to face charges.