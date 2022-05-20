BREWSTER — A man who set fire to two Brewster churches in 2020 has been sentenced to less than a year in jail.
Eduardo Martinez Martinez, 31, previously pleaded guilty in Okanogan County Superior Court to second-degree arson, second-degree attempted arson and third-degree malicious mischief.
A judge sentenced Martinez Martinez to 11 months behind bars.
On Nov. 15, 2020 firefighters responded to a fire at the New Testament Baptist Church and arrived to find the church fully-engulfed in flames. Smoke was also seen coming from the Sacred Heart Catholic Church about a block south, according to police.
An investigation determined both fires were started intentionally. Brewster police located evidence, including DNA, at the scene, which was submitted to the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab. The results came back in February of this year, which helped police identify Martinez Martinez as the suspect.
Martinez Martinez was taken into custody in March 2022.