WENATCHEE - About 20 military medical personnel have been deployed to Confluence Health in Wenatchee to support healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients.
The military team includes nurses, respiratory therapists and medical doctors from the U.S. Navy.
Gov. Jay Inslee in September requested assistance from the federal government to help staff hospitals in response to the ongoing pandemic.
A second 20-person military team has also been sent to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
“As the whole-of-government, including U.S. Army North, continues to respond to this pandemic, our service members are working tirelessly to provide the best care possible to hospitals and communities in need,” said Lt. Gen. John R. Evans Jr. “As defenders of our nation, they are deployed within the homeland to support our local, state and federal partners as we work together to defeat COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, 45 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 at Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. The hospital says 32 of the 45 are not fully vaccinated, and nine of the 10 patients in the ICU are not vaccinated.