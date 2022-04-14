WENATCHEE — April 10 was expected to be the last day of operations this season for Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort but the spring snow storm the past few days means the mountain will be back open.
The resort received more than four feet of new snow in the last four days, causing public access to Mission Ridge to be closed Thursday and Friday due to avalanche danger, snow immersion and safety concerns. But resort staff are working to prep the mountain to open on Saturday.
“This is one of the biggest storms to ever hit Mission Ridge. This amount of snow is presenting unique challenges for snow removal and preparing the mountain to re-open on Saturday after our scheduled closing weekend,” resort staff stated. “Conditions are bound to change, and delays or modifications to operations are very possible, so generally, we will all need to be patient and understanding while we work together to have a great time on the mountain Saturday.”
Along with Saturday operations, plans are to also open the resort on Saturday, April 23, Sunday, April 24 and Saturday April 30.
“We expect Saturday (April 16) to be very busy. Please carpool and park efficiently. We thank you in advance for your patience and understanding that this is a very unique situation.