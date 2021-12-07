WENATCHEE - Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort is set to reopen on Thursday after a brief pause to operations due to warm temperatures.
The resort had opened on Nov. 26, the ninth time in ten years the ski area was able to open on or before the Thanksgiving weekend. But unseasonably warm temperatures led to operations being put on hold this past weekend.
With winter weather returning, Mission Ridge will be open this Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with limited opening on Chair 1, the Wenatchee Express (Chair 2) and the Pika Peak Rope Tow.
Mission Ridge will be closed Dec. 13-15 before opening for scheduled daily operations on Dec. 16.
Mission Ridge was the first ski area in both Washington and Oregon to open for the season thanks the “extensive snowmaking infrastructure and the skill and expertise of the snowmaking crew led by Snow Surfaces Director Brad Whiting.”
“Mission Ridge is uniquely situated,” Whiting said. “Our location on the east side of the Cascade crest provides less humidity and our high Base Area elevation delivers cooler temperatures as well. When you combine that with the best snowmaking team in the region, you are well-positioned to take full advantage of every opportunity to make snow and provide a quality snow surface for guests.”
Current 10-day forecasts call for an increased chance of snowfall. Mission Ridge is hopeful to open additional chairlifts and terrain as conditions allow.