MALAGA — A mobile home was heavily damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon in the Malaga area, displacing two adults and a child.
The fire was reported at about 4:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of Malcoa Court.
Chelan County Fire District 1 told NewsRadio 560 KPQ that the structure was a total loss. It took about 30 minutes to extinguish the fire. Crews were able to protect a second mobile home that was about 30 feet away from the fire.
Fire officials say a family cat may have died in the fire.
The American Red Cross is assisting the family with temporary shelter.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.