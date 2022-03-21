EAST WENATCHEE - A letter to the state Attorney General’s Office indicates personal information of more than 100,000 people may have been exposed in a data breach of the Chelan-Douglas Health District last year.
A law firm representing the health district sent the letter last week to the state, providing notification of the data breach that occurred between July 2-4, 2021. The letter states that personal information from about 108,906 residents may have been taken during the breach.
“Chelan-Douglas Health District discovered that certain identifiable personal information was removed from its network in connection with this incident, including the affected residents’ full names and one or more of the following: Social Security numbers, dates of birth/death, driver’s license numbers, financial account information, medical information and/or health insurance policy information,” the letter states.
An investigation in the breach by a cybersecurity company was finished Feb. 12.
The health district is offering anyone that had their Social Security numbers taken during the breach a free one-year membership with a credit monitoring service. Anyone who had ban information exposed is urged to place fraud alerts and/or security freezes on their credit files and to obtain a credit report.
The health district continues to offer a dedicated hotline for anyone seeking more information at 844-626-1280, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern Time.