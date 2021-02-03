EAST WENATCHEE - More than 3,200 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine at the mass vaccination site in Wenatchee.
Officials with the Chelan-Douglas Health District say another 975 people are scheduled to receive the vaccination on Wednesday at the Town Toyota Center. The center has served as a mass vaccination site since last Tuesday.
Health officials are expecting close to 3,000 total vaccinations to be administered this week.
Health district Administrator Luke Davies said Tuesday things have run smooth at the vaccination site. Appointments for the rest of the week are filled. New appointments for next will will open on Sunday and appointments can be made at www.prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 1-800-525-2701.
According to the Department of Health, more than 728,600 vaccine doses have been given in the state. Across north central Washington, more than 12,700 doses have been given in Chelan County, 542 in Douglas County, 6,700 in Grant County and 5,550 in Okanogan County.