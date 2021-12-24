OLYMPIA –Dec. 6, 2021 - Washington State Parks invites the public to take a First Day Hike on Jan. 1, 2022.
At least 42 state parks have scheduled staff-led hikes, self-guided hikes, dog strolls, cross-country ski trips and more for New Year’s Day.
State parks in every part of Washington will host free, family-friendly activities. Jan. 1 marks the first free day of 2022. Visitors won’t need a Discover Pass to park on state recreation lands.
First Day Hikes will range in difficulty from paved, flat ADA-accessible trails to moderate hill climbs. A few parks will host more than one hike with options tailored to various interests and abilities. Additionally, some hikes may include an educational component as rangers will speak on the history or natural features of the area.
First Day Hikes is a national initiative led by America’s State Parks, encouraging people to get outdoors on New Year’s Day. Last year, nearly 85,000 people hiked over 176,366 miles during these free events throughout the nation.
First Day Hike activities include:
- A 5.5-mile, ranger-led hike on the Columbia Plateau Trail in southeastern Washington
- A .25-mile staff-led trip on a paved walkway to views of Palouse Falls with geological information.
- A dog-friendly stroll at Sacajawea State Park.
- A guided snowshoe at Lake Wenatchee with snowshoe rentals available.
- A stroller-accessible hike in an old-growth forest at Millersylvania
- And much more!
Most First Day Hikes require advanced registration and group sizes may be limited. Visit our website to view all activities and registration information.