CHELAN — The Chelan County Coroner’s Office has ruled the deaths of a mother and son at a home near Chelan as a murder-suicide.
Coroner Wayne Harris ruled the death of 63-year-old Lynndelle Burkhart as a homicide. The death of her son, 26-year-old Cole Robison, was determined to be suicide. Both died from a single gunshot wound, Harris said.
On April 22, a family member arrived at the home on Apple Acres Drive and found the mother and son and called 911, according to the sheriff’s office.
Burkhart and Robison both lived at the home and were found dead in the bedroom.