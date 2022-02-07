EAST WENATCHEE - A 23-year-old man died Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle vs. SUV collision in East Wenatchee.
Police say the man had rode from North Iowa Avenue to westbound on Grant Road when an Cadillac SUV turned north onto North Hanford Avenue. The motorcycle and SUV collided in the intersection.
The motorcycle rider died at the scene, according to East Wenatchee police. His name has not been released.
The driver of the SUV, an 80-year-old man, was not injured.
Investigators say drugs and/or alcohol were not involved. East Wenatchee police continue to investigate.