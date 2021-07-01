SPOKANE - The National Weather Service says the presence of smoke will be vast in Washington over the weekend.
A fire burning about 30-square miles is burning land near Kamloops in British Columbia. Meteorologists say the smoke from the fire will travel south through Washington with the thickest smoke arriving in Okanogan County on Saturday.
The thickest smoke is predicted to appear in the central part of the state which includes the Moses Lake and Wenatchee areas. Smoke impacts to western Washington including the south sound area should be minimal heading into July 4.
A timeline on when the smoke is expected to dissipate has not been established.