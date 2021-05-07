CHELAN COUNTY - Deputies from Chelan, King and Kittitas counties on Wednesday searched an area along Highway 2 in Chelan County, looking for the body of a 24-year-old man killed in November.
Sixty volunteers, along with detectives from the King County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies met at the Nyson Creek rest area before dawn on Wednesday in search of Tianyu Lyu, who is presumed dead.
Detectives believe Lyu was killed by two associates in a Newcastle townhome then driven to Chelan County where is body was discarded.
One suspect was arrested in China and a second suspect was arrested just before boarding a flight from San Francisco to Taiwan.
“Without our dedicated and specially trained (search and rescue) volunteers, a thorough search of this nearly 13-mile area would not be possible,” sheriff’s office officials stated.
Law enforcement has yet to locate Lyu’s body, believed to be discarded in the area of Highway 2 or Highway 97. Numerous searches have been conducted near milepost 82 along Highway 2.
Anyone in the area with possible information is asked to contact the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311.