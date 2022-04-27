WENATCHEE — Two men are now facing murder charges after the victim in an April 18 shooting in Wenatchee was taken off life support.
Andrew Francis Morrow, 25, and Benito Eduardo Licea, 23, are both charged in Chelan County Superior Court with second-degree murder and drive-by shooting, Morrow, the accused shooter, is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. The two are also facing charges in connection to a pursuit following the shooting in East Wenatchee.
Police responded at about 3 p.m. on April 18 to a report of a disturbance on Okanogan Avenue in Wenatchee. Minutes later, police were notified a man in a red sedan had been shot on Methow Street, according to police reports.
Officers arrived and found 21-year-old David Lomeli-Vasquez sitting in the driver’s seat of a Honda Accord with a gunshot wound to his head and a handgun in his hand. The man was taken to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital where he later died.
Witnesses told investigators a white Grand Marquis was driven by the suspects in the shooting. The vehicle was located shortly after heading across the George Sellar Bridge. Police pursued the vehicle until the suspects crashed into a retaining wall and fence near Baker Avenue.
Licea reportedly entered a home on Westview Avenue and stole clothes and a bicycle. He was taken into custody nearby. Police say Morrow ran into the Columbia River where he was arrested. Both suspects are convicted felons.
The Grand Marquis was seized as evidence. Police reportedly recovered a handgun matching the caliber of bullets used in the shooting. They also found bullet holes in the vehicle.