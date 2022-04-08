OMAK - A Narcan vending machine has been installed in Omak, the third vending machine in north-central Washington to offer the overdose-reversing drug.
The North Central Accountable Community of Health, along with Beacon Health Options and the Central Washington Recovery Coalition, has brought the vending machine at the Advance Okanogan County Recovery Navigator Program on Riverside Drive.
The Narcan spray is available for free from the machine.
The other two Narcan vending machines are located at the Alano Club in Wenatchee and the Open Doors Homeless Sleep Center in Moses Lake, both of which are considered to be in high-foot-traffic areas for those in recovery.
The cost to provide the vending machines and 1,800 packs of Narcan was about $165,000, paid for by Beacon Health Options.