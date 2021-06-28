WENATCHEE - Chikamin Ridge Road near Lake Wenatchee will be closed beginning July 6 as the Forest Service begins culvert upgrade work into a bridge on Minnow Creek.
The closure will last through July 16, according to the Forest Service. Chikamin Ridge Road is located northeast of Lake Wenatchee on the Wenatchee River Ranger District of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
“The current crossing structure over Minnow Creek is an undersized culvert that is a complete barrier to all fish passage,” stated Zone Fisheries biologist Maria Mayfield. “By upgrading this culvert to a bridge, we will be restoring passage to over four miles of stream habitat to federally threatened fish — steelhead, bull trout and spring Chinook — in Minnow Creek.”
Along with improvement to fish passage, Mayfield says the bridge will allow the stream to flow more naturally and the road crossing will be more resilient to potentially high water flow events.