Washington’s Department of Ecology activated its newest tool, which will give Washingtonians advanced notice of incoming smoke from wildfires.
The smoke forecast tool provides a five-day prediction of the amount of smoke that can be expected in 53 zones around the state, from wildfires and other sources.
Forecasts can be used to plan outdoor activities, and reduce exposure to air pollution.
The smoke forecast is based on:
- Forecasts issued by local clean air agencies
- Projections by a smoke forecast model run by Washington State University
- Several global smoke forecast models
- Ecology smoke models
- State and local agency forecasters’ best professional judgement
The forecast zones shown on the map are built around Ecology’s statewide network of air quality monitors, and the air quality management regions of some local air agencies.
The link to the smoke forecast took can be found here.