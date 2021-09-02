EAST WENATCHEE - The Chelan-Douglas Health District is setting up a new COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination site to open on Friday.
The health district, Lifeline Ambulance and Lake Chelan Health are partnering to open the new site at Lifeline’s current testing location in East Wenatchee.
Beginning Friday, Lake Chelan Health will administer Pfizer and Moderna vaccines Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No pre-registration is required and walk-ins are welcome.
“Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and the latest state mandates, these efforts are a result of the current surge in COVID-19 vaccines and testing that has put a strain on other testing and vaccination sites in the area,” health district officials stated.
Anyone looking to get the COVID-19 vaccine can find other vaccination sites at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov/