LEAVENWORTH - The Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery is getting modernized thanks to the Bureau of Reclamation and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The project will improve conditions for anadromous and resident fish and is designed to rehabilitate, replace and modernize the hatchery’s water intake and delivery system on Icicle Creek, according to a press release.
“The Bureau of Reclamation evaluated the impacts of the project on the natural and human environment and made its decision to support the selected alternative based on the best available commercial and scientific information,” officials stated.
The project is expected to result in benefits to Endangered Species Act-listed fish while improving employee safety.
The Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery was designed and constructed in the late 1930s to mitigate the impacts from the Grand Coulee Dam. The hatchery, which is owned and operated by the Fish and Wildlife Service, currently raises and releases about 1.2 million spring chinook salmon annually into Icicle Creek.