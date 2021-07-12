WINTHROP - The North Cascades Highway is closed as firefighters continue to battle two wildfires in the area.
The highway, SR 20, is closed in both directions from mileposts 172-174. There is no estimated time for when the highway will reopen. Drivers can use U.S. Highway 2 or Interstate 90 as alternate routes, according to WSDOT.
Two fires, the Varden and Cedar Creek, are burning south of SR 20. The Varden Fire is closest to the highway and is working its way toward the road. The fire has burned about 700 acres since it was started by lightning on Sunday. The Cedar Creek fire has burned about 75 acres and was also caused by lightning on Sunday.
A Level 1 evacuation is in effect for the Mazama and Lost Rivers areas, according to Okanogan County Emergency Management.
A third fire, the Delancy Fire, is burning north of SR 20 and is estimated at about 30 acres.