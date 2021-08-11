OKANOGAN - The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run that left a 36-year-old woman dead.
The incident happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Elmway Street. Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley told Newsradio 560 KPQ the woman, identified as Charmayne Lazard, was sitting in the northbound lane when she was struck by a vehicle.
The driver fled the scene before deputies arrived. Video from a home security camera shows the involved vehicle to be a small white or silver truck.
Deputies have not yet located the driver or the pickup truck.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-422-7232.