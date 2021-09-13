OKANOGAN - Critical access hospitals in Okanogan County have exceeded bed capacity in emergency departments multiple times in the past week as COVID-19 as stretched resources thin.
The hospitals affected include Mid-Valley, Three Rivers and North Valley, according to a press release. Patients are being cared for in the emergency department and cannot be transferred due to the lack of beds available at hospitals across the state.
“There are very few resources or staff to care for incoming patients,” hospital officials stated. “Okanogan County Public health, first responders and hospitals are asking Okanogan County residents to please assess your symptoms and only go to the Emergency Department in an emergency. If possible, residents should call their healthcare provider to make an appointment and receive guidance on how to manage their health condition. If you are experiencing an emergency, call 911.”
County health officials say hospitals, doctors and nurses are “strained to the limit,” wait times at emergency departments are extremely long, many patients who would normally be admitted to a hospital are being cared for in the emergency department, and hospitals are operating under contingency care and are on the verge of moving into crisis standards of care.
“‘Crisis standards of care’ means that there is not enough space, supplies or staff to give the best care to every patient in the hospital,” health officials stated. “When hospital systems are overwhelmed, decisions must be made about who gets the resources that are available. During crisis standards of care, providers must shift away from maximizing the best care for each patient to maximizing care for the most people. This means some patients might not get the lifesaving care they need. When there are too many patients, hospitals need to help as many people as possible.”