OKANOGAN - Okanogan County Public Health has confirmed another nine COVID-19 deaths.
All nine deaths occurred within the past two weeks and included four women and five men. Health officials did not indicate if any of the individuals were fully vaccinated.
Okanogan County is now at 53 confirmed virus deaths.
Across north-central Washington, 78 COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in Chelan County, 23 in Douglas County and 155 in Grant County, according to local health districts.
As of Tuesday, more than 7,500 Washington residents have died from the virus, according to the state Department of Health.