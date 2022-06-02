YAKIMA - A father and son from Olympia were rescued from a Yakima County lake over Memorial Day weekend.
According to KNDU, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit conducted the rescue at Rimrock Lake on May 29. Authorities were summoned to the scene after a man called emergency dispatch at around 4 p.m., saying that he couldn’t get his boat restarted.
KNDU reports that the man was on his 16-foot boat with his 12-year-old son when the motor shut down and he failed to get it started again. The wind reportedly picked up and was blowing them towards the rocky bank near the highway.
The man and his son were found along the bank in a steep area near SR 12 by sheriff’s deputies. A Naches Fire volunteer also responded and used a rope to pull up the father and son.
Sheriff’s officials say the boats bow line had fallen into the water and had gotten wrapped around the prop of the motor, preventing it from turning.