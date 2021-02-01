TWISP - A person was found dead inside a home that was destroyed by fire Saturday night in Twisp.
Okanogan County Fire District 6 crews responded to the structure fire about 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters arrived to find the home fully-engulfed in flames.
Firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading to the garage but crews say the home was a total loss. Firefighters were on scene until about 2:30 a.m.
One person was found dead inside the home and the investigation is being handled by the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.
No other details have been released and the cause of the fire is under investigation.