EAST WENATCHEE - A fire early Monday morning in East Wenatchee destroyed a motorhome and left one person with minor burns.
Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 responded just after 2:30 a.m. to the 2400 block of Sunset Highway and arrived to a fully-engulfed motorhome parked outside a home.
Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the home.
Douglas County Fire District 2 officials told Newsradio 560 KPQ that a man at the scene was treated for burns and was taken to the Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.
The man told firefighters he believed the fire was started by a space heater.
Fire crews were on scene until about 4 a.m. The motorhome was destroyed in the fire.