EAST WENATCHEE — An open house is set for Wednesday, June 22 on a planned roundabout to be added at the intersection of Grant Road and Nile Avenue in East Wenatchee.
The open house is from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Douglas County Public Services Building, located at 140 19th St. NW.
The Grant Road and Nile Avenue Intersection Improvement project includes the installation of a roundabout, utilities, pedestrian facilities, signs and lighting, according to county officials.
Funding for the project is provided through the WSDOT Highway Safety Improvement Program and local matching funds.
Construction on the project is scheduled to start during summer of next year.