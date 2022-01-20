Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is soliciting complaints about Stevens Pass Ski Resort due to mounting grievances filed through the AG’s office about the ski area. According to a tweet sent out by Ferguson this week, the state’s top lawyer says his office has received over 80 complaints about the resort within the last two months.
“This is a significant number of complaints in a short period of time,” Ferguson wrote on his Twitter page.
Ferguson is asking anyone who feels wronged by the resort to file a complaint with his office.
A petition alleging that the ski resort was mismanaged and that employees were underpaid, contributing to the staffing shortages and closures of some areas of the resort, has received over 40,000 signatures.
KING 5 reports that a pass holder informed it that annual passes have a price tag of $800, but 60% of the ski areas at the resort are closed. The petition requests a 60% refund to season pass customers.
Considering the alleged issues, Stevens Pass has hired an interim general manager to help correct some of the reported issues.