EAST WENATCHEE - Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee will receive more than $1.3 million in federal funding as part the federal Airport Rescue Grants program.
More than $217 million in grants was awarded to Washington airports to help them recover from losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell. Funds can be used to reimburse operational expenses, debt service payments and costs related to combating the spread of COVID-19 at the airport.
A total of 57 airports in the state received grant funds. The Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake and the Ephrata Musical Airport each received $32,000 and the Cashmere/Dryden airport received $22,000.
SeaTac International Airport received about $175 million and Spokane International Airport is getting close to $17 million.